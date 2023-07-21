Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .711 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on July 21 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Cubs.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has 103 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .287 with 42 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Arenado will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer in his last outings.
- Arenado has had a hit in 66 of 93 games this season (71.0%), including multiple hits 31 times (33.3%).
- In 19 games this season, he has gone deep (20.4%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Arenado has an RBI in 40 of 93 games this year, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored a run in 38 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|46
|.326
|AVG
|.249
|.376
|OBP
|.296
|.545
|SLG
|.508
|20
|XBH
|22
|9
|HR
|12
|36
|RBI
|38
|33/15
|K/BB
|39/13
|1
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs will send Steele (9-3) to the mound for his 18th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-3 with a 2.96 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.96), 19th in WHIP (1.110), and 42nd in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.
