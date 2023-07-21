Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Willson Contreras (.558 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 223 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Cubs.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 21 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .239.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 53.7% of his 82 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.6% of them.
- Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (11.0%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.7% of his games this year, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this year (35.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|42
|.248
|AVG
|.230
|.331
|OBP
|.339
|.428
|SLG
|.419
|16
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|19
|39/15
|K/BB
|38/19
|4
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 2.96 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks eighth, 1.110 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8 K/9 ranks 42nd.
