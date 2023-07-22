Saturday's game features the Chicago Cubs (46-51) and the St. Louis Cardinals (44-54) squaring off at Wrigley Field (on July 22) at 2:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Cubs, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The probable starters are Miles Mikolas (6-5) for the Cardinals and Michael Fulmer (1-5) for the Cubs.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 48 times and won 22, or 45.8%, of those games.

St. Louis has a record of 19-24 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

St. Louis has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 464.

The Cardinals' 4.45 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule