The Kansas City Chiefs right now have the best odds in the entire league to win the Super Bowl at +600.

Watch the Chiefs this season on Fubo!

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City went 7-10-0 ATS last season.

Chiefs games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

On the offensive side of the ball, Kansas City was a top-five unit last season, ranking best in the by totaling 413.6 yards per game. It ranked 11th on defense (328.2 yards allowed per game).

The Chiefs went 7-1 at home last year and 7-2 on the road.

Kansas City won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 13-2 as the favored team.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II passed for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), completing 67.1% of his passes, with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year.

On the ground, Mahomes scored four touchdowns and accumulated 358 yards.

Travis Kelce had 110 receptions for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

On the ground, Jerick McKinnon scored one touchdown a season ago and picked up 291 yards (17.1 per game).

Isiah Pacheco rushed for 830 yards (48.8 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Nick Bolton compiled 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.

Bet on Chiefs to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions - +2000 2 September 17 @ Jaguars - +2500 3 September 24 Bears - +6600 4 October 1 @ Jets - +1600 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +4000 6 October 12 Broncos - +5000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2800 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +5000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +2000 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +8000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +800 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +6600 16 December 25 Raiders - +8000 17 December 31 Bengals - +900 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2800

Odds are current as of July 22 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.