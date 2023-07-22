On Saturday, Lars Nootbaar (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, five walks and two RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Fulmer. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Michael Fulmer
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is batting .256 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 40 walks.
  • Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 64.2% of his games this year (43 of 67), with multiple hits 15 times (22.4%).
  • Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (9.0%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Nootbaar has had an RBI in 22 games this season (32.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.5%).
  • In 33 of 67 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 35
.237 AVG .273
.352 OBP .360
.331 SLG .417
5 XBH 13
3 HR 3
12 RBI 15
27/22 K/BB 40/18
3 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Cubs' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Fulmer will start for the Cubs, his first this season.
  • The 30-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 43 appearances so far.
  • He has a 4.43 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .227 against him over his 43 appearances this season.
