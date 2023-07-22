On Saturday, Nolan Arenado (.316 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and 14 RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Fulmer. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Michael Fulmer

Michael Fulmer TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis with 104 hits, batting .286 this season with 42 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

Arenado enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .381 with one homer.

In 71.3% of his games this year (67 of 94), Arenado has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (33.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 20.2% of his games in 2023 (19 of 94), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 43.6% of his games this year, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 38 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .326 AVG .247 .376 OBP .294 .545 SLG .500 20 XBH 22 9 HR 12 36 RBI 40 33/15 K/BB 39/13 1 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings