Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Nolan Arenado (.316 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and 14 RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Fulmer. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Cubs.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Michael Fulmer
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Cubs Player Props
|Cardinals vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Cubs Odds
|Cardinals vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Cubs
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis with 104 hits, batting .286 this season with 42 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- Arenado enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .381 with one homer.
- In 71.3% of his games this year (67 of 94), Arenado has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (33.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 20.2% of his games in 2023 (19 of 94), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 43.6% of his games this year, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.326
|AVG
|.247
|.376
|OBP
|.294
|.545
|SLG
|.500
|20
|XBH
|22
|9
|HR
|12
|36
|RBI
|40
|33/15
|K/BB
|39/13
|1
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Fulmer takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Cubs.
- The 30-year-old right-hander has appeared out of the bullpen 43 times this season.
- In his 43 appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .227 against him. He has a 4.43 ERA and averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.