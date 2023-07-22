On Saturday, Nolan Gorman (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and nine RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Fulmer. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Michael Fulmer

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is batting .239 with 15 doubles, 19 home runs and 36 walks.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 117th, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

In 59.1% of his 88 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

In 17 games this year, he has hit a home run (19.3%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).

Gorman has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this year (32 of 88), with more than one RBI 17 times (19.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 35 games this season (39.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .301 AVG .181 .377 OBP .266 .596 SLG .368 19 XBH 15 12 HR 7 41 RBI 20 51/18 K/BB 55/18 3 SB 3

