Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals meet Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Time: 2:20 PM ET

TV Channel: MARQ

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are seventh in MLB action with 135 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis is seventh in baseball with a .430 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .257 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.

St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (470 total).

The Cardinals rank fifth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 12 mark in baseball.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.

St. Louis' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.459).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.14 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

Montgomery enters the matchup with 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this season heading into this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 19 appearances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Edward Cabrera 7/19/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Dakota Hudson Sandy Alcantara 7/20/2023 Cubs W 7-2 Away Steven Matz Marcus Stroman 7/21/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Jack Flaherty Justin Steele 7/22/2023 Cubs L 8-6 Away Miles Mikolas Michael Fulmer 7/23/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Montgomery Jameson Taillon 7/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Miles Mikolas Kyle Nelson 7/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Steven Matz Zac Gallen 7/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jack Flaherty Tommy Henry 7/27/2023 Cubs - Home Miles Mikolas Justin Steele 7/28/2023 Cubs - Home Jordan Montgomery -

