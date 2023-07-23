Cardinals vs. Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 23
The St. Louis Cardinals (44-55) and Chicago Cubs (47-51) clash on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
The Cardinals will give the ball to Jordan Montgomery (6-7, 3.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Jameson Taillon (3-6, 6.05 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (6-7, 3.14 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (3-6, 6.05 ERA)
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery
- Montgomery (6-7) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 20th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.14, a 3.48 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.229 in 19 games this season.
- He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.
- Montgomery has made 16 starts of five or more innings in 19 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.
- He has made 19 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
Jordan Montgomery vs. Cubs
- The Cubs rank 13th in MLB with a .252 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 16th in the league (.405) and 108 home runs.
- The Cubs have gone 7-for-21 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI in five innings this season against the left-hander.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon
- Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.05 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- During 16 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 6.05 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .280 to opposing hitters.
- Taillon has two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Taillon will try to last five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.8 innings per outing.
- He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Jameson Taillon vs. Cardinals
- The opposing Cardinals offense has a collective .257 batting average, and is eighth in the league with 870 total hits and 11th in MLB play with 470 runs scored. They have the seventh-ranked slugging percentage (.430) and are seventh in all of MLB with 135 home runs.
- Taillon has a 13.5 ERA and a 2.625 WHIP against the Cardinals this season in 2 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .385 batting average over one appearance.
