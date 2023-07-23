Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paul DeJong -- hitting .282 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on July 23 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is hitting .234 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- DeJong has gotten a hit in 43 of 72 games this season (59.7%), including 16 multi-hit games (22.2%).
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (18.1%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.8% of his games this year, DeJong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this year (38.9%), including multiple runs in five games.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|41
|.222
|AVG
|.243
|.292
|OBP
|.304
|.380
|SLG
|.459
|7
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|20
|34/9
|K/BB
|49/10
|1
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.05 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 6.05 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .280 to his opponents.
