Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, July 23 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cubs.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .837, fueled by an OBP of .371 and a team-best slugging percentage of .466 this season.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.

In 65.6% of his games this year (63 of 96), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (36.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 12 games this year (12.5%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 32.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46 games this year (47.9%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 49 .288 AVG .279 .401 OBP .342 .497 SLG .438 19 XBH 18 9 HR 7 27 RBI 23 52/32 K/BB 42/20 5 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings