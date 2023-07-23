Pedro Cachin will take on Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Swiss Open Gstaad final on Sunday, July 23.

With -155 odds, Cachin is the favorite against Ramos-Vinolas for this tournament final versus the underdog, who is +125.

Pedro Cachin vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad

The Swiss Open Gstaad Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, July 23

Sunday, July 23 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Pedro Cachin vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Pedro Cachin has a 60.8% chance to win.

Pedro Cachin Albert Ramos-Vinolas -155 Odds to Win Match +125 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 53 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47

Pedro Cachin vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Trends and Insights

Cachin is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-1 victory over No. 183-ranked Hamad Medjedovic in Saturday's semifinals.

Ramos-Vinolas will look to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 44-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic in the semifinals on Saturday.

Cachin has played 38 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 26.8 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches).

Cachin has played 19 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 26.0 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches).

In his 43 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Ramos-Vinolas is averaging 25.2 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 47.0% of those games.

In 23 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Ramos-Vinolas has averaged 25.3 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 49.1% of the games.

Cachin and Ramos-Vinolas have not matched up against each other since 2015.

