Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV Channel: ARID

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 135 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank seventh in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 472 (4.7 per game).

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .332.

The Cardinals rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 24th in MLB.

St. Louis has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.456 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright (3-4) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, July 4, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs.

He has one quality starts in 11 chances this season.

In 11 starts, Wainwright has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 4.7 frames per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Dakota Hudson Sandy Alcantara 7/20/2023 Cubs W 7-2 Away Steven Matz Marcus Stroman 7/21/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Jack Flaherty Justin Steele 7/22/2023 Cubs L 8-6 Away Miles Mikolas Michael Fulmer 7/23/2023 Cubs L 7-2 Away Jordan Montgomery Jameson Taillon 7/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Adam Wainwright Ryne Nelson 7/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Steven Matz Zac Gallen 7/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jack Flaherty Zac Gallen 7/27/2023 Cubs - Home Miles Mikolas Justin Steele 7/28/2023 Cubs - Home Jordan Montgomery - 7/29/2023 Cubs - Home Adam Wainwright -

