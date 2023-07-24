Corbin Carroll is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals play at Chase Field on Monday (starting at 9:40 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 98 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 36 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.

He's slashing .287/.365/.553 on the year.

Carroll will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with three home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Reds Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 20 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 1 at Braves Jul. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 104 hits with 18 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs, 42 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .291/.370/.517 on the season.

Marte has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two triples, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 23 2-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Reds Jul. 21 3-for-5 2 2 4 11 0 at Braves Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Braves Jul. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.