Nolan Arenado and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson on July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has 108 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .523, both of which are best among St. Louis hitters this season.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 52nd in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Arenado is batting .381 during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Arenado has picked up a hit in 69 of 96 games this season, with multiple hits 32 times.

In 19.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has driven in a run in 41 games this year (42.7%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (21.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 39 games this season (40.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 49 .326 AVG .259 .376 OBP .307 .545 SLG .503 20 XBH 22 9 HR 12 36 RBI 40 33/15 K/BB 39/14 1 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings