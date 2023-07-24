The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt (.341 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cubs.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.371) this season, fueled by 107 hits.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 26th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 63 of 96 games this year (65.6%), with more than one hit on 35 occasions (36.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 32.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 47.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 49 .288 AVG .279 .401 OBP .342 .497 SLG .438 19 XBH 18 9 HR 7 27 RBI 23 52/32 K/BB 42/20 5 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings