After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Taylor Motter and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Ryne Nelson) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Motter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Motter At The Plate

  • Motter has two doubles and three walks while batting .174.
  • In four of nine games this season, Motter got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not homered in his nine games this year.
  • Motter has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
.222 AVG .143
.300 OBP .250
.333 SLG .214
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 1
3/1 K/BB 7/2
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.61 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 121 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Nelson (6-5) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 55th, 1.382 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 58th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.