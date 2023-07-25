The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker will hit the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt at Chase Field on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +105 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -125 +105 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-1.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Cardinals' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (46.3%) in those games.

This season, St. Louis has won 11 of its 24 games, or 45.8%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving St. Louis have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 50 of 98 chances this season.

The Cardinals have an against the spread mark of 1-7-0 in eight games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-26 23-30 21-19 24-36 35-41 10-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.