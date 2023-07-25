Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will take the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and starter Merrill Kelly on Tuesday. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET at Chase Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 137 home runs.

St. Louis ranks seventh in the majors with a .430 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

St. Louis has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 482.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.52 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.459 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Steven Matz (1-7) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

None of Matz's 13 starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Matz has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 3.9 innings per appearance.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/20/2023 Cubs W 7-2 Away Steven Matz Marcus Stroman 7/21/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Jack Flaherty Justin Steele 7/22/2023 Cubs L 8-6 Away Miles Mikolas Michael Fulmer 7/23/2023 Cubs L 7-2 Away Jordan Montgomery Jameson Taillon 7/24/2023 Diamondbacks W 10-6 Away Adam Wainwright Ryne Nelson 7/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Steven Matz Merrill Kelly 7/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jack Flaherty Zac Gallen 7/27/2023 Cubs - Home Miles Mikolas Justin Steele 7/28/2023 Cubs - Home Jordan Montgomery - 7/29/2023 Cubs - Home Adam Wainwright - 7/30/2023 Cubs - Home Steven Matz Kyle Hendricks

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.