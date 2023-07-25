Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Paul Goldschmidt (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, seven walks and seven RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .371, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .473.
- He ranks 21st in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 39th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 64 of 97 games this year (66.0%), including 36 multi-hit games (37.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 32 games this year (33.0%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (16.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 48.5% of his games this season (47 of 97), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (13.4%) he has scored more than once.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|50
|.288
|AVG
|.282
|.401
|OBP
|.344
|.497
|SLG
|.451
|19
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|26
|52/32
|K/BB
|42/20
|5
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 17th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday, June 24 against the San Francisco Giants, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.41 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .210 to opposing batters.
