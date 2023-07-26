Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan and his .611 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is hitting .286 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 17th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
- Donovan has gotten at least one hit in 62.9% of his games this season (56 of 89), with multiple hits 24 times (27.0%).
- He has gone deep in 12.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Donovan has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (24.7%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (10.1%).
- He has scored in 35 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.288
|AVG
|.284
|.374
|OBP
|.366
|.481
|SLG
|.381
|15
|XBH
|7
|7
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|12
|27/15
|K/BB
|24/18
|2
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.63).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.18), ninth in WHIP (1.059), and 24th in K/9 (9.3).
