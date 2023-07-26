The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan and his .611 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is hitting .286 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 17th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.

Donovan has gotten at least one hit in 62.9% of his games this season (56 of 89), with multiple hits 24 times (27.0%).

He has gone deep in 12.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Donovan has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (24.7%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (10.1%).

He has scored in 35 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 45 .288 AVG .284 .374 OBP .366 .481 SLG .381 15 XBH 7 7 HR 4 22 RBI 12 27/15 K/BB 24/18 2 SB 3

