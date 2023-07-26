The Arizona Diamondbacks (55-47) host the St. Louis Cardinals (45-57) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (11-4) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (7-6) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (11-4, 3.18 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (7-6, 4.39 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty (7-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season.

The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.39 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .273 to opposing batters.

Flaherty is trying to secure his eighth quality start of the season in this game.

Flaherty will try to extend a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per outing).

In five of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Jack Flaherty vs. Diamondbacks

He will take the mound against a Diamondbacks team that is batting .257 as a unit (seventh in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .429 (seventh in the league) with 118 total home runs (14th in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Diamondbacks this season, Flaherty has thrown six innings, giving up four earned runs on four hits while striking out four.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen (11-4) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with a 3.18 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .229.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

He has made 21 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks 11th, 1.059 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 24th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.