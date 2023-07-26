Lars Nootbaar and his .452 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (83 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen on July 26 at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is batting .261 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 46 walks.
  • Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 63.4% of his games this season (45 of 71), with at least two hits 16 times (22.5%).
  • In seven games this season, he has homered (9.9%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
  • Nootbaar has had an RBI in 24 games this year (33.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.0%).
  • He has scored in 35 games this season (49.3%), including nine multi-run games (12.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 39
.237 AVG .280
.352 OBP .383
.331 SLG .441
5 XBH 15
3 HR 4
12 RBI 17
27/22 K/BB 41/24
3 SB 4

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (123 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks 11th, 1.059 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.