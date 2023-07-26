Lars Nootbaar and his .452 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (83 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen on July 26 at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is batting .261 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 46 walks.

Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 63.4% of his games this season (45 of 71), with at least two hits 16 times (22.5%).

In seven games this season, he has homered (9.9%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

Nootbaar has had an RBI in 24 games this year (33.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.0%).

He has scored in 35 games this season (49.3%), including nine multi-run games (12.7%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 39 .237 AVG .280 .352 OBP .383 .331 SLG .441 5 XBH 15 3 HR 4 12 RBI 17 27/22 K/BB 41/24 3 SB 4

