Nolan Arenado -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on July 26 at 3:40 PM ET.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Zac Gallen TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has 109 hits, which is best among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .287 with 43 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 16th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Arenado has reached base via a hit in 70 games this season (of 98 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 20 games this season (20.4%), homering in 5.3% of his plate appearances.

Arenado has an RBI in 42 of 98 games this season, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 51 .326 AVG .252 .376 OBP .299 .545 SLG .500 20 XBH 23 9 HR 13 36 RBI 41 33/15 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 1

