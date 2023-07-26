Nolan Gorman -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on July 26 at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman is hitting .239 with 15 doubles, 20 home runs and 37 walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 114th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
  • In 53 of 90 games this year (58.9%) Gorman has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (18.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 36.7% of his games this year, Gorman has driven in at least one run. In 17 of those games (18.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored at least once 36 times this season (40.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 47
.301 AVG .184
.377 OBP .269
.596 SLG .380
19 XBH 16
12 HR 8
41 RBI 21
51/18 K/BB 56/19
3 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.63).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (123 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.18), ninth in WHIP (1.059), and 24th in K/9 (9.3).
