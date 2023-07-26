Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong (.306 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Prediction
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is hitting .234 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 21 walks.
- DeJong has gotten a hit in 44 of 75 games this season (58.7%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (22.7%).
- In 17.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this season (26.7%), DeJong has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this year (38.7%), including five games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|44
|.222
|AVG
|.242
|.292
|OBP
|.308
|.380
|SLG
|.446
|7
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|20
|34/9
|K/BB
|50/12
|1
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.63 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.18), ninth in WHIP (1.059), and 24th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.