Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willson Contreras -- hitting .379 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on July 26 at 3:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Prediction
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .248.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.
- Contreras has had a hit in 47 of 86 games this year (54.7%), including multiple hits 23 times (26.7%).
- He has homered in 10.5% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 31.4% of his games this season, Contreras has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (9.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 34.9% of his games this season (30 of 86), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|45
|.248
|AVG
|.247
|.331
|OBP
|.353
|.428
|SLG
|.430
|16
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|21
|39/15
|K/BB
|41/20
|4
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.63 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 123 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (11-4) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 135 strikeouts through 130 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.18), ninth in WHIP (1.059), and 24th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.