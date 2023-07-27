On Thursday, Tyler O'Neill (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill has seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .233.
  • O'Neill has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this season (22 of 34), with multiple hits five times (14.7%).
  • He has homered in two of 34 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • O'Neill has driven in a run in six games this season (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 12 of 34 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 20
.239 AVG .229
.300 OBP .308
.370 SLG .329
4 XBH 5
1 HR 1
2 RBI 7
16/4 K/BB 25/8
0 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Cubs' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Cubs will send Steele (10-3) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.95), 15th in WHIP (1.109), and 34th in K/9 (8.3).
