The field is getting smaller at the Mifel Open, with Borna Coric in a quarterfinal versus Ilya Ivashka. Coric's odds to win it all at Cabo Sports Complex are +550, fourth-best in the field.

Coric at the 2023 Mifel Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 6

July 28 - August 6 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Coric's Next Match

Coric will meet Ivashka in the quarterfinals on Friday, August 4 at 12:00 AM ET, after beating Jason Jung in the previous round 6-1, 6-2.

Coric is currently listed at -350 to win his next matchup against Ivashka.

Coric Stats

In the Round of 16, Coric won 6-1, 6-2 against Jung on Wednesday.

Coric is 24-18 over the past 12 months, with one tournament win.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Coric has won one tournament, and his record is 15-10.

In his 42 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Coric has averaged 25.7 games.

Coric, in 25 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 24.4 games per match and won 49.6% of them.

Over the past year, Coric has won 80.7% of his service games, and he has won 18.7% of his return games.

On hard courts, Coric, over the past 12 months, has claimed 82.5% of his service games and 17.3% of his return games.

