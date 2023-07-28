Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the mound, on July 28 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis with 110 hits, batting .287 this season with 44 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

In 71 of 99 games this year (71.7%) Arenado has picked up a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (32.3%).

In 20 games this season, he has homered (20.2%, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 42 games this year (42.4%), Arenado has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (21.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 51 .326 AVG .252 .375 OBP .299 .547 SLG .500 21 XBH 23 9 HR 13 36 RBI 41 33/15 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings