Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs take the field on Saturday at Busch Stadium against Adam Wainwright, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch will be at 7:15 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

The Cubs are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Cardinals (-125). The contest's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -125 +105 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals are 22-30 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 42.3% of those games).

St. Louis has a 19-25 record (winning 43.2% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The Cardinals have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

St. Louis has played in 102 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-46-4).

The Cardinals have collected a 1-7-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-28 24-31 22-19 24-39 36-43 10-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.