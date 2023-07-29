On Saturday, Dylan Carlson (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is batting .235 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.

Carlson has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 65 games this year, with more than one hit in 13.8% of them.

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (6.2%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).

Carlson has driven home a run in 16 games this season (24.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 22 of 65 games (33.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .238 AVG .231 .333 OBP .333 .371 SLG .330 8 XBH 4 3 HR 2 13 RBI 11 21/12 K/BB 26/11 2 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings