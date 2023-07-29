Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong (.364 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cubs.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is batting .238 with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 21 walks.
- In 46 of 78 games this season (59.0%) DeJong has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (13 of 78), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- DeJong has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (25.6%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (10.3%).
- He has scored in 30 games this season (38.5%), including six multi-run games (7.7%).
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|45
|.223
|AVG
|.248
|.290
|OBP
|.313
|.375
|SLG
|.453
|7
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|20
|35/9
|K/BB
|52/12
|1
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.11).
- The Cubs give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs will send Taillon (4-6) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 5.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.75, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
