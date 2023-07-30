Alexei Popyrin vs. Stan Wawrinka: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
In the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag final on Sunday, Alexei Popyrin meets Stan Wawrinka.
Wawrinka is favored (-200) to win the title versus Popyrin (+155).
Alexei Popyrin vs. Stan Wawrinka Match Information
- Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
- Round: Finals
- Date: Sunday, July 30
- Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris
- Location: Umag, Croatia
- Court Surface: Clay
Alexei Popyrin vs. Stan Wawrinka Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 66.7% chance to win.
|Alexei Popyrin
|Stan Wawrinka
|+155
|Odds to Win Match
|-200
|39.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|66.7%
|45.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.5
Alexei Popyrin vs. Stan Wawrinka Trends and Insights
- In the semifinals on Saturday, Popyrin beat Matteo Arnaldi 6-7, 7-5, 6-3.
- Wawrinka was victorious 6-3, 6-4 versus Lorenzo Sonego in the semifinals on Saturday.
- Popyrin has played 47 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 28.0 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches).
- On clay, Popyrin has played 16 matches over the past year, totaling 26.7 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.5% of games.
- In the past year, Wawrinka has competed in 40 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.1% of the games. He averages 27.3 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set.
- On clay, Wawrinka has played 11 matches and averaged 28.7 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.9 games per set.
- Popyrin and Wawrinka have not matched up against each other since 2015.
