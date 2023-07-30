The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will send Steven Matz and Kyle Hendricks, respectively, to the mound when the two clubs face off on Sunday at Busch Stadium, at 2:15 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs +120 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -145 +120 9 -120 +100 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 0-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won 22 of the 52 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (42.3%).

St. Louis has gone 15-19 (winning 44.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Cardinals a 59.2% chance to win.

St. Louis has played in 103 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-47-4).

The Cardinals have put together a 1-7-0 record ATS this season (covering only 12.5% of the time).

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-29 24-31 22-19 24-40 36-44 10-15

