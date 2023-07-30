Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Sunday, Dylan Carlson (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is batting .230 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.
- Carlson has gotten at least one hit in 53.0% of his games this season (35 of 66), with at least two hits nine times (13.6%).
- Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (6.1%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Carlson has had an RBI in 16 games this year (24.2%), including six multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 of 66 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|31
|.229
|AVG
|.231
|.323
|OBP
|.333
|.358
|SLG
|.330
|8
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|11
|22/12
|K/BB
|26/11
|2
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.08).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.58, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
