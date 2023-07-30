Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Nolan Arenado, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, July 30 at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has 110 hits, which is best among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .282 with 44 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Arenado has had a hit in 71 of 101 games this year (70.3%), including multiple hits 32 times (31.7%).
- In 19.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado has had at least one RBI in 41.6% of his games this season (42 of 101), with more than one RBI 21 times (20.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 39.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.9%).
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|51
|.314
|AVG
|.252
|.365
|OBP
|.299
|.527
|SLG
|.500
|21
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|13
|36
|RBI
|41
|35/16
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 111 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs will send Hendricks (4-4) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.58, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
