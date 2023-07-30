On Sunday, Willson Contreras (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .249 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 79th in the league in slugging.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 55.7% of his 88 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.1% of them.

He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 27 games this year (30.7%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (9.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 45 .252 AVG .247 .339 OBP .353 .424 SLG .430 16 XBH 17 5 HR 6 19 RBI 21 41/16 K/BB 41/20 4 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings