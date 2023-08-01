Tuesday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (47-60) and the Minnesota Twins (54-53) facing off at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on August 1.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (5-6) against the Cardinals and Miles Mikolas (6-6).

Cardinals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Cardinals' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (47.6%) in those games.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win eight times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 12 offense in the majors, scoring 4.7 runs per game (503 total runs).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

