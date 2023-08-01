Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Twins - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Dylan Carlson (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson has six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .230.
- Carlson has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- In 6.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Carlson has driven home a run in 16 games this year (24.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 22 of 66 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|31
|.229
|AVG
|.231
|.323
|OBP
|.333
|.358
|SLG
|.330
|8
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|11
|22/12
|K/BB
|26/11
|2
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 121 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.13 ERA ranks 36th, 1.142 WHIP ranks 19th, and 11.2 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
