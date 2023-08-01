Taylor Motter Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Twins - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Taylor Motter (hitting .129 in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Taylor Motter At The Plate
- Motter is hitting .158 with two doubles and four walks.
- Motter has a hit in six of 13 games played this season (46.2%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 13 games this year.
- Motter has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in one of 13 games.
Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|.188
|AVG
|.136
|.235
|OBP
|.240
|.250
|SLG
|.182
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|5/1
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 121 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Lopez (5-6) takes the mound for the Twins in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 4.13 ERA in 128 2/3 innings pitched, with 160 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.13), 19th in WHIP (1.142), and fifth in K/9 (11.2) among pitchers who qualify.
