Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Twins - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Tyler O'Neill (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Cubs.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Twins Player Props
|Cardinals vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Twins
|Cardinals vs Twins Odds
|Cardinals vs Twins Prediction
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is batting .254 with eight doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
- O'Neill will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 during his last games.
- O'Neill has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has homered in two of 37 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this season (18.9%), O'Neill has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 of 37 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|.286
|AVG
|.229
|.355
|OBP
|.308
|.411
|SLG
|.329
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|7
|17/6
|K/BB
|25/8
|0
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Twins are sending Lopez (5-6) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 160 strikeouts through 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.13 ERA ranks 36th, 1.142 WHIP ranks 19th, and 11.2 K/9 ranks fifth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.