On Tuesday, Tyler O'Neill (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Cubs.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is batting .254 with eight doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.

O'Neill will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 during his last games.

O'Neill has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has homered in two of 37 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season (18.9%), O'Neill has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 of 37 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 20 .286 AVG .229 .355 OBP .308 .411 SLG .329 5 XBH 5 1 HR 1 3 RBI 7 17/6 K/BB 25/8 0 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings