The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson (.133 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is hitting .227 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.

Carlson has recorded a hit in 35 of 67 games this season (52.2%), including nine multi-hit games (13.4%).

He has hit a home run in 6.0% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Carlson has driven in a run in 16 games this season (23.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 22 games this year (32.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .223 AVG .231 .315 OBP .333 .348 SLG .330 8 XBH 4 3 HR 2 13 RBI 11 22/12 K/BB 26/11 2 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings