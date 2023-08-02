Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Twins - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Gorman is back in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus Joe Ryan and the Minnesota TwinsAugust 2 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 29 against the Cubs) he went 0-for-2.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is batting .241 with 16 doubles, 22 home runs and 40 walks.
- He ranks 112th in batting average, 82nd in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Gorman has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 20.2% of his games this year, and 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Gorman has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (36.2%), with more than one RBI in 18 of those contests (19.1%).
- He has scored in 37 games this season (39.4%), including eight multi-run games (8.5%).
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.290
|AVG
|.196
|.374
|OBP
|.278
|.574
|SLG
|.423
|20
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|10
|41
|RBI
|24
|56/21
|K/BB
|56/19
|4
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Twins' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Twins will send Ryan (9-7) out for his 22nd start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-7 with a 4.06 ERA and 148 strikeouts through 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday, July 26 against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 39th, 1.090 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth.
