Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Twins - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Paul Goldschmidt (batting .216 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .833, fueled by an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .464. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
- In 66.3% of his 104 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.5% of his games in 2023 (14 of 104), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.7% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (16.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 46.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|52
|.278
|AVG
|.282
|.390
|OBP
|.347
|.469
|SLG
|.460
|19
|XBH
|20
|9
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|28
|57/34
|K/BB
|44/22
|5
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff leads the league.
- The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ryan will aim to claim his 10th win when he gets the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 4.06 ERA and 148 strikeouts through 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 39th, 1.090 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.