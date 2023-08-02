On Wednesday, Paul Goldschmidt (batting .216 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .833, fueled by an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .464. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.

In 66.3% of his 104 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.5% of his games in 2023 (14 of 104), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.7% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (16.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 46.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 52 .278 AVG .282 .390 OBP .347 .469 SLG .460 19 XBH 20 9 HR 9 28 RBI 28 57/34 K/BB 44/22 5 SB 4

