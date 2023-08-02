Willson Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on August 2 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .246 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 101st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 86th in slugging.

Contreras has had a hit in 49 of 89 games this year (55.1%), including multiple hits 23 times (25.8%).

In nine games this season, he has gone deep (10.1%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

Contreras has an RBI in 27 of 89 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 30 times this season (33.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .245 AVG .247 .331 OBP .353 .413 SLG .430 16 XBH 17 5 HR 6 19 RBI 21 43/16 K/BB 41/20 4 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings