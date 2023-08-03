Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Twins - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday, Andrew Knizner and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against the Minnesota Twins and Sonny Gray, with the first pitch at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 30 against the Cubs) he went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner has six doubles, eight home runs and four walks while hitting .246.
- Knizner will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with three homers during his last games.
- Knizner has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- In seven games this year, he has homered (16.7%, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Knizner has driven in a run in 15 games this year (35.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (35.7%), including six multi-run games (14.3%).
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|.266
|AVG
|.229
|.277
|OBP
|.260
|.500
|SLG
|.443
|7
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|9
|18/1
|K/BB
|20/3
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.14 ERA in 117 1/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks ninth, 1.261 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 30th.
