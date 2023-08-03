The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman and his .639 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is hitting .240 with 16 doubles, 22 home runs and 41 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 112th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Gorman has reached base via a hit in 55 games this season (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 34 games this year (35.8%), Gorman has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (18.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 38.9% of his games this season (37 of 95), with two or more runs eight times (8.4%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 48 .287 AVG .196 .377 OBP .278 .567 SLG .423 20 XBH 18 12 HR 10 41 RBI 24 58/22 K/BB 56/19 4 SB 3

