Adam Wainwright will take the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals (48-62) on Friday, August 4 against the Colorado Rockies (42-66), who will counter with Chris Flexen. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

The Rockies are listed as +160 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Cardinals (-190). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (3-5, 7.18 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (0-5, 8.08 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 23, or 43.4%, of the 53 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals were favored on the moneyline in three of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 93 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (40.9%) in those contests.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 15-29 when favored by +160 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+120) Willson Contreras - 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +10000 - 4th

