The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tyler O'Neill (.306 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Twins.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill is batting .254 with eight doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
  • O'Neill enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .389 with two homers.
  • In 69.2% of his games this year (27 of 39), O'Neill has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (15.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In four games this year, he has gone deep (10.3%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • In nine games this year (23.1%), O'Neill has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 14 of 39 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 20
.281 AVG .229
.343 OBP .308
.484 SLG .329
7 XBH 5
3 HR 1
5 RBI 7
20/6 K/BB 25/8
0 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.52 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Flexen makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-5 with an 8.08 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an 8.08 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .332 to opposing hitters.
